Perfume Genius Remixes Live’s ‘Lightning Crashes’

Perfume Genius rang in the new year with a remix of “Lightning Crashes,” the standout track from Live‘s 1994 album Throwing Copper. Mike Hadreas stretches the iconic song to seven and a half minutes, but once it gets to the third line, “The placenta falls to the floor,” it gets stuck on a loop.

“What if the angel never opened their eyes? What if the confusion never set in? Something to think about as we start this new year,” Hadreas wrote about the remix.

Listen to Perfume Genius’ meditative “Lightning Crashes” remix below.

