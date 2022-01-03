Search

Adele is reportedly buying Sylvester Stallone’s Los Angeles mansion

By NME/Will Richards • January 03, 2022

The property initially went on the market for £80m in early 2020, but Adele is in talks to buy for £43m

Adele is reportedly in talks to buy a huge Los Angeles mansion currently owned by Sylvester Stallone.

According to TMZ, Adele is on the way to purchasing the mansion, which is located in the exclusive gated community of Beverly Park.

One of the largest properties in the celebrity-filled community, the mansion was bought by Stallone in the 1990s and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a full guest house, art studio, gym, sauna and more.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the property initially went on the market for $110million (£81m) in early 2020, with its price then cut to $80m (£59m). The report states that Adele is in talks to buy the property for $58m (£43m).

Adele black-and-white image

Elsewhere, Adele is breaking yet more records with ’30’, with her new album becoming the first record in over a year to sell a million copies in the US.

The singer’s long-awaited new album landed back in November and shot straight to the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, becoming the fastest-selling record of 2021 so far after clocking up 261,000 sales in the UK.

It becomes the first album in over a year to reach the milestone in the US, with Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ the last to sell a million in October last year. ‘Folklore’ was also the only album of 2020 to reach the milestone. ‘Lover’, Swift’s seventh album from 2019, was also the only album of that year to sell a million copies.

2022, meanwhile, will see Adele hold a 12-week residency in Las Vegas. The singer-songwriter will be performing two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21 through to April 16, 2022.

The residency entitled ‘Weekends With Adele’ comes ahead of her two sold-out dates at BST Hyde Park in the UK next summer.

