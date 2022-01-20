Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar Up the Ante and Anticipation in Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

An extravagant trailer for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has just been released.

Deemed “The Call,” this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation has booked the halftime performances for the last three years. So, in his good taste, it makes sense that Jay-Z could pull together some of hip hop’s biggest, era-spanning stars for one of the nation’s favorite sporting events—and definitely music events—of the year. The highly anticipated performance follows when The Weeknd’s set last year.

In the trailer, all the artists are in the middle of something—Eminem tries to come up with lyrics, Snoop is cruising down the highway, Blige poses for a photoshoot, Lamar is re-writing something over and over The Shining-style—when the only and only Dr. Dre makes “The Call” to them. The ante-upping, bougie visual leaves us hoping the star-studded performance will be exactly that.

The trailer is backed by a compilation of iconic tracks from all of this year’s performers, including “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.” It was directed by Straight Outta Compton auteur F. Gary Gray.

The Super Bowl LVI is on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

