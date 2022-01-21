Rage Against the Machine Postpone Their Reunion Tour

If you’ve been waiting to see Rage Against the Machine reunite, well, you’re gonna have to wait a little bit longer. The reunion, which was supposed to kick off in March 2020, has been postponed. The tour was originally supposed to launch in El Paso then, and more recently, March 31, will now start on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The Public Service Announcement tour will be Rage Against the Machine’s first show since their LA Rising festival that took place in July 2011. Run the Jewels will remain as the opener. The run concludes with a five-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Rage Against the Machine dates that have been canceled begin with the March El Paso date and run their May 23 headlining show in Detroit and their Boston Calling appearance.

Rage Against the Machine rescheduled 2022 tour dates:

July 9 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 Chicago, IL – United Center

July 12 Chicago, IL – United Center

July 15 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Quebec *

July 19 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center

July 21 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

July 23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

July 25 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

July 27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 31 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 2 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

August 3 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

August 8 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 9 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

*without Run the Jewels

