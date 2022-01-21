Rage Against the Machine Postpone Their Reunion Tour

Much-anticipated tour will now kick off in July
If you’ve been waiting to see Rage Against the Machine reunite, well, you’re gonna have to wait a little bit longer. The reunion, which was supposed to kick off in March 2020, has been postponed. The tour was originally supposed to launch in El Paso then, and more recently, March 31, will now start on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.
The Public Service Announcement tour will be Rage Against the Machine’s first show since their LA Rising festival that took place in July 2011. Run the Jewels will remain as the opener. The run concludes with a five-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
The Rage Against the Machine dates that have been canceled begin with the March El Paso date and run their May 23 headlining show in Detroit and their Boston Calling appearance.
Rage Against the Machine rescheduled 2022 tour dates:
July 9 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 Chicago, IL – United Center
July 12 Chicago, IL – United Center
July 15 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Quebec *
July 19 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center
July 21 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
July 23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
July 25 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
July 27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 31 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 2 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
August 3 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
August 8 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 9 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
*without Run the Jewels
