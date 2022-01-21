New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022: Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, The Who to Headline

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will return with a stacked lineup. The 2022 headliners are the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, The Who, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Lionel Ritchie, the Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, and Erykah Badu.

The festival will take place from April 29 through May 8. The rest of the roster runs that gamut from Lauren Daigle to Ludacris (now that is an iconic duo), plus lots of tributes we can’t wait to see, from James Brown to Dr. Dog.

This year’s Jazzfest will undoubtedly pay special tribute to local hero, Bennie Pete, the co-founder and sousaphone player of the transcendent New Orleans outfit, the Hot 8 Brass Band. Pete died in September at age 45 due to complications from sarcoidosis and COVID-19.

Other notable acts slated for the fest include Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Billy Strings, the Avett Brothers, Nelly, Buddy Guy, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Jazz Fest Weekend Passes and VIP Packages are on sale via the festival’s website.

This year’s event will be the first New Orleans Jazz Fest since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 versions being canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

