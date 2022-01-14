Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22 — and today brings the release of “Love Is Selfish,” the first single from the latter project. White directed the video for the track.

“Love Is Selfish” is a surprisingly mellow change-of-pace for White, especially on the heels of the fuzzed-out “Taking Me Back,” the lead single from Fear of the Dawn. The artist largely accompanies himself on acoustic guitar here; in the video, he’s alternately performing alone on stage at an empty American Legion Hall or sitting at the bar nursing a can of Narragansett beer. Lyrics like “I’ve got a sailboat with her name painted on it / but I don’t know how to sail” underscore the loneliness at the heart of the song.

In his first headlining shows in four years, White will kick off his Supply Chain Issues tour with two Fear of the Dawn release celebrations on April 8-9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre. The trek will continue through Aug. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Five special vinyl variants of Fear Of The Dawn have also been announced: a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target and a split moon glow white and astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is available with the album through Urban Outfitters.

The post Jack White Reveals Mellow New Single, ‘Love Is Selfish’ appeared first on SPIN.