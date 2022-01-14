Britney Spears says she is “disgusted” with her family following Jamie Lynn Spears interview

Britney Spears has said that she is “disgusted” with her family after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears gave a TV interview this week.

The singer shared a statement on Twitter yesterday (January 13) following Jamie Lynn’s appearance on Good Morning America, where she spoke about Britney’s controversial conservatorship, which was terminated last year.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn was asked about a section from her forthcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said where she describes Britney’s behaviour before her conservatorship as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiralling.”

“I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind, I don’t think that’s fair,” she said when asked for her opinion on Britney’s “state of mind, currently”. “But I’m allowed to say how I felt in those [years], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain.”

Jamie Lynn later added in the interview, which you can watch below, that she’s “only ever loved and supported” Britney, saying “I don’t know why we’re in this position right now” in regards to their current rift.

Britney issued her response, which revealed that she watched her younger sister’s interview while suffering from a fever, on Twitter yesterday, writing: “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn’t give a fuck…

“The two things that did bother me [were] that my sister said how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY ???”

Britney also claimed in her statement that, in contrast to her own singing career, her sister has “never had to work for anything” and that “everything was always given to her”.

Britney later added: “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion per cent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 degree fever, not being able to move in my bed. My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

In response to Britney’s statement, Jamie Lynn shared a post on Instagram overnight in which she told her sister that she was “always here” for her.

“It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private, don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn wrote, addressing Britney directly. “I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

She added that “after a lifetime of staying silent”, she “may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s wellbeing”.

Jamie Lynn also said that her memoir is “not about” Britney: “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama,” Jamie-Lynn concluded. “But I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.

Earlier this week Britney hinted that she is planning on writing her own memoir.

