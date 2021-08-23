SZA Shares Three New Songs From An Anonymous Soundcloud Account

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The profile is credited to “.” and based in “nowhere, United States;” however, the R&B star share a link to the self-released tracks, titled “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni,” on her official Twitter, writing: “dumping random thoughts”

She later revealed that her astrology reader prompted her to share the songs at exactly 5:01 AM PST.

Alright . I go to bed now . @iJaadee made me do it lol. More word vomit later . Love y’all pic.twitter.com/MYdGBodMxL — SZA (@sza) August 22, 2021

Her last album, Ctrl, came out four years ago, and SZA’s been whetting fans’ appetites with stand alone singles like last year’s “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “Good Days.” Earlier this year, she joined Doja Cat on her single “Kiss Me More,” and collaborated with SAINt JHN for the Space Jam: A New Legacy track “Just for Me.” SZA’s also been teasing a song called “Shirt,” which she promises is coming next.

Listen to “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni” below.