SZA Shares Three New Songs From An Anonymous Soundcloud Account

SZA surprise-dropped three new songs today via an anonymous Soundcloud account.
The profile is credited to “.” and based in “nowhere, United States;” however, the R&B star share a link to the self-released tracks, titled “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni,” on her official Twitter, writing: “dumping random thoughts”
She later revealed that her astrology reader prompted her to share the songs at exactly 5:01 AM PST.
Her last album, Ctrl, came out four years ago, and SZA’s been whetting fans’ appetites with stand alone singles like last year’s “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “Good Days.” Earlier this year, she joined Doja Cat on her single “Kiss Me More,” and collaborated with SAINt JHN for the Space Jam: A New Legacy track “Just for Me.” SZA’s also been teasing a song called “Shirt,” which she promises is coming next.
Listen to “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni” below.
