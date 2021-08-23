Megan Thee Stallion addresses her haters on ‘Tuned In Freestyle’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new freestyle on her Twitter page called ‘Tuned In Freestyle’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

It follows the Houston rapper’s recent standalone track ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, which arrived earlier this month (August 13).

The new release finds Megan addressing her haters in several lines. “Talk about something y’all like, stop talking ‘bout me,” she raps. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much/ The way broke bitches coming for me know it gotta be free.”

Later, she adds: “Damn you hoes hate me/ Riding dick so hard having babies.” Watch the video for the freestyle below now.

FOR THOSE TUNED IN pic.twitter.com/84wV2epIbe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 22, 2021

It’s the fourth song Megan has shared in 2021 and was preceded by ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, June’s ‘Thot Shit’ and February’s ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’.

Meanwhile, the star is up for six nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs, which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. She has the most nods after Justin Bieber, who claimed seven. As well as being recognised in the Artist Of The Year category, Megan was shortlisted for Best Hip-Hop for her Lil Baby collab ‘On Me (Remix) and for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop for her Cardi B team-up ‘WAP’.

She and Cardi recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the chart-topping song by hinting at another joint venture. “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime,” wrote Cardi.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY,” Megan replied. “Thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab.”

