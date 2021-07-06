Search

Discover

NEWS

Dave Grohl Admits He Was ‘Ripping Off’ Disco Drummers While Recording Nevermind

By SPIN | SPIN Staff • July 06, 2021

Dave Grohl and his mom’s unscripted reality series From Cradle to Stage

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Dave Grohl Admits He Was ‘Ripping Off’ Disco Drummers While Recording Nevermind appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 2 2
  1. SophiaLees4
    SophiaLees4 Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars...... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Moneyapp2.com
    ...show more
  2. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.