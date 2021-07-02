Big Red Machine and Taylor Swift Team for ‘Renegade’ From How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

and this is the one people have been waiting for. The third track from their recently announced sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, features none other than Taylor Swift.

While it’s not the first major feature from the indie supergroup’s latest album (“Latter Days” featured Anaïs Mitchell) it’s hard to get bigger than Swift in this kind of scenario. Of course, both halves of Big Red Machine previously collaborated with Swift, as The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon have each worked on the megastar’s albums in recent months, but that doesn’t make “Renegade” any less of an indie-pop banger.

More from SPIN:

“While we were making Folklore and Evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine,” Dessner said in a statement. “Making music with your friends just to make it — that’s how Big Red Machine started and has grown — and that’s how ‘Renegade’ came about too. This song was something we wrote after we finished Evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]’s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? I’m so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”

Check out “Renegade” below.