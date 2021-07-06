Watch Courtney Love Emotionally Cover Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Courtney Love spoke to journalist Ronan Farrow about her encounters with the infamous Hollywood figure Sam Lutfi (she calls him a “street hustler” in the article) and business manager Lou Taylor.

“An honor to speak to an honorable man. Speak again soon,” she tweeted when the story went live. A few hours later, the Hole frontwoman shared an acoustic cover of Spears’ Oops…I Did It Again track “Lucky,” which is all about the loneliness that so often accompanies fame. Near the end of the performance, Love was wiping away tears.

More from SPIN:

See Courtney Love cover Britney Spears’ “Lucky” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

Last week, Spears spoke openly about her conservatorship for the first time during a hearing where she asked for it to end. The next day, she issued her first public statement, apologizing to fans about pretending like she was okay the past 13 years.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she said. “I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week you obviously really know now it’s not.”

Continuing, Spears wrote: “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”