The Offspring Poke Fun of Carpool Karaoke With New Series Cockpit Karaoke

The Offspring have put a spin on James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke with Cockpit Karaoke — a video series that sees frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles singing along to some of the band’s biggest hits from inside a private jet that’s being flown by Holland, who’s a licensed pilot.

“We know everyone’s heard of Carpool Karaoke, but Cockpit Karaoke??? No one’s done that!!” Holland told SPIN. “Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our many hits.”

For the series’ first installment, the duo take on their Smash hit “Come Out and Play,” with the “Keep ‘Em Separated Guy” along for the ride.

Watch it all go down below.





The Offspring dropped their 10th studio album Let the Bad Times Roll earlier this year. Ahead of its release, Holland and Noodles chatted with us about why they waited nine years to release new music.

“It’s almost like the time had to be right for this record for whatever reason it just wasn’t right until now,” Holland explained. “Where we’re at in the world is just a sort of onslaught of bad news and bad things. ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ sounds like an attitude amongst the people who are like ‘Bring it! What else you got?!’”

