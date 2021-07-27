Watch Taylor Hawkins Handle Vocals on Foo Fighters’ Cover of ‘Shadow Dancing’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

their split Bee Gees cover album/Medicine at Midnight (which you can read our review of here) live Record Store Day album last weekend. The collection, unsurprisingly, is quite popular and is fetching hundreds of dollars for the wax version. Even though it’s also on Spotify, it hasn’t stopped the newly-christened Dee Gees from releasing additional videos from it.

The group unveiled a new video for their cover of Andy Gibb’s 1978 hit “Shadow Dancing.” Unlike the other tunes, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins handled vocal duties, showing off his vocal range in the process.

Previously, the band shared a video for “You Should Be Dancing” where Dave Grohl displayed his falsetto and Hawkins was on the drums.

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said at the time, referring to singing in falsetto. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

The band performed that song earlier this year, and with a bunch of tours dates coming, don’t be surprised if the Foos bust out some Hail Satin songs again sooner than later.