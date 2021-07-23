Caleb Landry Jones Announces Sophomore Album, Gadzooks Vol. 1, with Single, ‘Bogie’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Gadzooks Vol. 1, will be out September 24. Its intriguing lead single, “Bogie” is out now.

“The perspectives from which I write, jump erratically and can turn on a dime,” Jones said in a statement. “Others grow and burn, only to sometimes vanish on the spot, just before the hat drops. . . My intention is to not rob the listener of their own fantasies by describing the annals of purpose which in turn, only unearth a fragile magic. I am interested only in the album’s response by its audience. The album is there to be digested, not by the front of your brain, but by the back. It is for the lover of labyrinths and quagmires.”

A taste of that is heard in “Bogie,” with lyrics such as “Cause it all crawls under the fire, in the home, I turn to sail away and through all the pictures of teeth…” while the accompanying visualizer moves rapidly in flashes of blue and red light. It’s like watching Jones in a funhouse mirror room.

See the "Bogie" visualizer below.

Jones’ psychedelic debut album, Mother Stone, arrived in 2020 and was almost eerily circus-like is some instances. Sacred Bones Records states that Gadzooks Vol. 1 “exists in a completely different realm from Caleb’s debut album… It’s a record that moves from joy to despair, from horror to glib humor.”

Within a few months of recording Mother Stone, Gadzooks Vol. 1 was already written. While in Albuquerque filming the dystopian film Finch alongside Tom Hanks, Jones “stole from what was around me, what fell out of the television, what passed below my windows, relationships, old and new. My frustrations, desires, day dreams and fears scattered themselves throughout my writing.” He continues the statement with “It is a direct response to the album before it. I felt whatever I wrote next needed to be more consistent. I knew that I wanted to put everything down on tape. I wanted the same players as before but to go further.”

See the tracklist for Gadzooks Vol. 1 below.

1. Never Wet

2. Yesterday Will Come

3. The Loon

4. Bogie

5. Gloria

6. California

7. For A Short Time

8. A Slice of Dream

9. This Won’t Come Back