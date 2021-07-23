Rolling Stones to Resume ‘No Filter’ Tour With Added Shows

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

the Rolling Stones are officially resuming their blockbuster No Filter tour on September 26, 2021, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The band also added three new dates — in Los Angeles on October 17, 2021, and Las Vegas on November 6, 2021. They will play the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, 2021, for the first time. Tickets for new shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 am local time. A number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available.

Most of the postponed dates have been rescheduled including stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, and Austin. A handful of dates (Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland, and Buffalo) were unable to be replaced. Previously scheduled dates are on sale now.

Ticketholders for both rescheduled and canceled dates will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows. All additional ticketing information can be found on the Rolling Stones website.

Rolling Stones North American tour dates:

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas