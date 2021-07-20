Linkin Park fans pay tribute to Chester Bennington on the fourth anniversary of his death

Fans of Linkin Park are paying tribute to the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Bennington was found dead at his home on July 20, 2017, having taken his own life. He was 41 years old.

A number of fans have been taking to social media today to mark four years since his passing.

“4 years since you passed and it still hurts so much, every single day. I miss this dude,” said one fan. Another said: “It’s been 4 years and this still feels surreal.”

Chester Bennington 4 years since you passed and it still hurts so much, every single day. I miss this dude. pic.twitter.com/4i8Tfe0gXm — Sarah (@ohheyitssarah) July 19, 2021

It's been 4 years and this still feels surreal #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/v2k55WjeJ8 — • rosie • (@rosiesbookshelf) July 19, 2021

Another fan paid tribute by saying: “You are not this generations Cobain or Lennon. You are the man who wore his heart on his sleeve, and then tore the sleeve to distribute it amongst all of us. You are the first and last Chester Bennington.”

You are not this generations Cobain or Lennon. You are the man who wore his heart on his sleeve, and then tore the sleeve to distribute it amongst all of us. You are the first and last Chester Bennington #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/n84S2VME2A — Surabhi (@06halcyon) July 20, 2021

You can see more of the many tributes to Bennington below.

It's been 4 years today since you left …

Gone But Never Forgotten #chesterbennington#Linkinpark pic.twitter.com/7mp8WbtMq2 — John Gheevarghese (@i_gheevarghese) July 20, 2021

Back in March, Bennington’s widow Talinda shared a heartfelt message to mark what would have been his 45th birthday.

“This life without you never gets easier or less painful,” she said. “We miss you dearly[…] we will celebrate you in so many ways today…”

In April Grey Daze, the band fronted by Bennington before he went on to form Linkin Park, announced that they are working on a new album to honour the late singer, incorporating unheard vocal takes.

Bennington left the band in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

Grey Daze already released ‘Amends’ last year, an album of reworked tracks from their back catalog, built around Bennington’s original vocal takes.

