Search

Discover

NEWS

Blast Rites: Midwife’s ‘Heaven Metal’ Is the Emotional Apocalypse You Need

By SPIN | Andy O'Connor • July 20, 2021

We’re gonna play fast and loose with the term “metal” here this month.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Blast Rites: Midwife’s ‘Heaven Metal’ Is the Emotional Apocalypse You Need appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.