Metallica announce two special San Francisco shows to celebrate 40th anniversary

Metallica have announced details of two special hometown shows in San Francisco to celebrate 40 years as a band.

This December, the band will return to the Chase Centre, the venue they opened in 2019 with their ‘S&M2’ shows, for a pair of gigs.

Entry to the gigs, set to take place on December 17 and 19, is open to members of the band’s Fifth Member fan club. The band will play unique sets at both gigs.

In addition to the pair of shows, the band will be curating a series of activities across the city during a four-day period beginning on December 16, including tasting sessions for their Blackened Whiskey and live music and comedy sessions.

Get full details of the gigs here.

MTF?!? Metallica turns 40! What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide #MetallicaFamily to join us in San Francisco where we will be performing two different live sets at @ChaseCenter on December 17 & 19 for Fifth Members only!! https://t.co/7VXMcbNUP4 pic.twitter.com/FQvg7WeJS8 — Metallica (@Metallica) July 14, 2021

Elsewhere, Metallica are gearing up to release a 30th anniversary reissue of their self-titled fifth studio album, which is commonly known as ‘The Black Album’.

Alongside the regular reissue is another new record, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, an album of covers of songs from ‘The Black Album’ by an array of artists.

New York duo Diet Cig’s rendition of ‘The Unforgiven’ has been released this week, following on from the arrival last week of Biffy Clyro’s cover of ‘Holier Than Thou’.

St. Vincent and Sam Fender have also recently shared their Metallica covers from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

The special 30th anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’, which includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, is set for release on September 10. Pre-order is available now.

This week, the band also shared a “rough mix” of their song ‘The Unforgiven’ that was recorded back in May 1991. The mix will feature on the ‘Rough & Alternate Mixes’ 2xCD that is included in the deluxe box set of the reissue.

