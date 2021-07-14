The Wild Feathers to Release New Album Alvarado, Drop First Single, ‘Ain’t Lookin’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

the quartet have a new album on the way. Titled Alvarado, the record is out on Oct. 8 through New West Records. Today, they’ve shared a foot-tappin’ new tune in the form of “Ain’t Lookin.”

“We’ve always written and demoed new songs in a cabin outside of town and then gone into the studio to record the album. This time, we decided to take the studio to the cabin and produce it ourselves,” Ricky Young said.

“Ain’t Lookin” encapsulates all of The Wild Feathers country-rock charm, singing “Love is whatcha find when it ain’t what you’re looking for.”

Listen to “Ain’t Lookin” below.

“We’ve never been more proud of a collection of songs because it feels and sounds exactly how we wanted it to. No outside input or opinions, just the five of us in a room together. ‘Ain’t Lookin’ is a perfect example of a song written around a guitar riff and groove that the band loved playing. We know that if we dig it, our fans more than likely will too,” Young continued.

Alvarado is the band’s fifth studio album, and first with their new label. To prep for the album’s release, pre-order or pre-save the album here.

See the Alvarado cover art below.

The Wild Feathers Alvarado Track Listing:

1. Alvarado

2. Ain’t Lookin’

3. Over the Edge

4. Side Street Shakedown

5. Out on the Road

6. Get Out of My Own Way

7. Off Your Shoulders

8. Long Shot

9. Top of the World

10. Flashback

11. Midway Motel

12. Another Sunny Day

See the band’s tour dates below.

July 30 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre – Bridgeport, CT *

July 31 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY *

August 1 – Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH *

August 3 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO *

August 5 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX *

August 6 – The Soundstage at Graceland – Memphis, TN *

August 7 – Riverfront Park – Ashland, KY *

August 10 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL *

August 12 – MECU Pavilion – Baltimore, MD *

August 13 – The Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ *

August 14 – Atlantic Bank Pavilion – Portsmouth, VA ~

August 15 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC *

August 17 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC *

August 19 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH *

August 20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN *

August 21 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Alpharetta, GA *

August 25 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY *

August 26 – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA *

August 27 – Santander Arena – Reading, PA *

September 15 – Hi-Fi – The Annex – Indianapolis, IN

September 16 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

September 17 – Boondocks – Springfield, IL

September 18 – Shipyard Music Festival – Cape Giradeau, MO

October 12 – House of Blues – The Parish – New Orleans, LA

October 14 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

October 17 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

October 19 – The Wave – Wichita, KS

October 21 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

October 24 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

October 26 – Barnato Lounge – Omaha, NE

October 28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO *

November 11 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

November 14 – The Hamilton – Washington, DC

November 16 – Westcott Theater – Syracuse, NY

November 21 – River Road Farm – Franklin, VA

* The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke & The Allman Betts Band

~ Blackberry Smoke & The Wild Feathers Only