Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Avril Lavigne make her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk

By NME/Nick Reilly • June 22, 2021

“When you wake up and the time machine brings you back to 2002"

Avril Lavigne has made her TikTok debut with a clip that immediately harks back to her noughties heyday.

Yesterday (June 21) saw the singer share her first video on the social media platform. In the clip, Lavigne is seen lip-syncing to her 2003 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ while sitting on a skate ramp and sporting the loose tie that became a key part of her early look.

But, in a surprise for fans, the clip then changes to show Tony Hawk skating on the ramp while wearing the same tie.

Commenting on the nostalgia-filled clip, one user wrote: “Okay apparently we’re reliving 2002-2005 rn bc Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk?!?!? I’m obsessed.”

“When you wake up and the time machine brings you back to 2002 era,” another wrote.

@avrillavigne

He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi

♬ Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

 

Fans can expect further nostalgia from Lavigne’s next album after she confirmed earlier this year that it will see her returning to her pop-punk roots.

The singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, the title of which is currently unknown, will be her first since 2019’s ‘Head Above Water‘.

Lavigne confirmed the news while responding to a fan on Instagram, who asked her when her seventh album would be ready. ​“It’s done! Music coming soon. For sure summer,” she wrote.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been teasing the record for months by sharing studio snaps with the likes of MOD SUN, with whom she recently collaborated on the single ‘Flames’, as well as Machine Gun Kelly.

Other images and video from the studio show that Lavigne has been working with producer John Feldmann.

The post Watch Avril Lavigne make her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk appeared first on NME.

3 6 5
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. kahax11344
    MichelleClark Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger….So I started..... Www.Netjob1.com
    ...show more
  3. vicki.d.cuccia
    VickiCuccia Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little GTq child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.Paycash1.com.
    ...show more
  4. EdithColemanx
    EdithColeman Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. vigalom419
    vigalom419 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., <(") Copy Here.........>>www.real.work45.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.