Lorde Announces Solar Power Album Tracklist, 2022 Tour

Yesterday on the summer solstice, Lorde released a 21-second teaser of what looks like her sitting in a relaxed lotus position meditating on the sand as the sound of shore break and a strange hiss is played. The camera zooms in, she opens her eyes, draws in a breath, and the clip ends. No music.

Now, we have the news about the full album’s release.

Titled Solar Power, Lorde’s third album is out on Aug. 20 on Republic. The album was produced by Jack Antonoff, which marks their second collaboration together, previously working on Melodrama.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through,” Lorde said in a statement. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

The latest single, “Solar Power,” is out now, which we covered last week.

Of the song, Lorde said, “The first song, also called “Solar Power” and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…”

Lorde also announced tour dates that begin in 2022. Check out the tracklisting and tour dates below:

Solar Power tracklist:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Tour dates:

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall