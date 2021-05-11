St. Vincent Debuts ‘Down’ Video Ahead of Daddy’s Home Release

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

which has been described as “the grit of 1970s vinyl meets the grain of 1970s celluloid.” Co-directed by St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Bill Benz, the “Down” clip sees St. Vincent careening through a narrative in a seedy hotel, with scenes of reel-to-reel tape machines and ominous shadowy figures in the hallway adding to the mystery.

“Down” follows “Pay Your Way In Pain” and “The Melting Of The Sun” — both performed on St. Vincent’s recent return to Saturday Night Live — as the final song to be released ahead of Daddy’s Home’s arrival.

More from SPIN:

Check out the dramatic clip for “Down” below.

Daddy’s Home will be out May 14 (this Friday) via Loma Vista Recordings, which she announced back in March. At the time, she explained that the LP “collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”