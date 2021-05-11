Florence + The Machine Preview ‘Call Me Cruella’ From Disney’s Cruella

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

will feature a new song from Florence + The Machine titled “Call Me Cruella.”

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” said Florence Welch, adding, “and the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to [composer] Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

The film’s official soundtrack is riddled with fan favorites, including Blondie’s “One Way Or Another,” the Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” and Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy.”

Cruella, which stars Emma Stone, will release in theaters and be available for order on Disney+ on May 28. The soundtrack will be out on May 21. The playlist will be available here.

Watch the sneak peek for “Call Me Cruella” below.

Oscar-nominated composer Britell, a “massive fan of Florence’s,” said in a statement that “with both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of ’60s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.”

Welch is also currently busy writing lyrics and working with another Oscar- and Grammy-nominee, Thomas Bartlett, for a musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. SPIN covers that story here.