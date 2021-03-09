Search

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new top 10 record in the US Hot 100

By NME/Sam Moore • March 09, 2021

The 'After Hours' track, first released in November 2019, remains a firm favourite

The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ has become the first song ever to spend an entire year in the top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.

Originally released as a single in November 2019, the track – which featured on the Toronto artist’s March 2020 album ‘After Hours’ – went to number one in the US on April 4 last year and has so far spent a total of 64 weeks in the Hot 100.

In the latest Hot 100 chart (dated March 13) that is set to be published later today (March 9), ‘Blinding Lights’ will remain in the top 10 for the 52nd consecutive week – ensuring that it is the first song ever in the Hot 100’s history (which dates back to August 1958) to spend a year in the top 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre US streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data to compile its chart. You can find the latest chart when it goes live here, and listen to ‘Blinding Lights’ below.

‘Blinding Lights”s 52 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10 is already way out in front of the competition. The track is well ahead of previous record-holder Post Malone (‘Circles’, which spent 39 weeks in the top 10 between 2019 and 2020) and Malone and Swae Lee’s collaboration ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’ (33 weeks in 2018-19).

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ is still the number one single in the US, making it eight weeks at the top. ‘Blinding Lights’ is at number three, while Cardi B’s ‘Up’ is at number two.

A documentary chronicling The Weeknd’s recent Super Bowl halftime show is in the works, US network Showtime confirmed last month.

The post The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new top 10 record in the US Hot 100 appeared first on NME.

