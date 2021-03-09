Search

Bob Odenkirk says he was “such a prick” when he worked on ‘SNL’

By NME/Will Richards • March 09, 2021

"I wish I wasn't such a stuck up young man"

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has reflected on his time working on Saturday Night Live, saying he was “such a prick back then”.

In the early 1990s, Odenkirk was a writer on the show, and made an occasional cameo.

Watching back one of his SNL cameos in 1991 on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing show, Odenkirk said he has regrets from his time on the show.

“I was so opinionated. I was a very opinionated comedy writer,” he said. “I was a writer on the show and Lorne [Michaels] would sometimes have me do a part in the scene, a small part like that. And of course I was starstruck at Catherine O’Hara, who was just the best.”

“I wish I wasn’t such a stuck up young man,” Odenkirk added. “I wish I was a sweeter fellow because I had a great opportunity there. I made the most of it.

“I learned a lot about comedy writing and I made some great friends for life at that show, but I still wish I’d just handled it better, but don’t you always wish that about your young self?”

Odenkirk is set to star in the sixth and final season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul next year. Last month, it was revealed that the show will now “likely” air its swansong in 2022.

Odenkirk recently picked up his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his performance as crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, and promised there would be “fireworks” in the show’s “supremely intense” final season.

“The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community,” he told Deadline of the nomination.

“Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

The post Bob Odenkirk says he was "such a prick" when he worked on 'SNL' appeared first on NME.

