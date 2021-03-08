Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Angels Like You’ Video Shot at the Super Bowl

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Miley Cyrus performed her track “Angels Like You” for an audience of fully vaccinated healthcare workers on Super Bowl day; now that performance is her latest music video. Shot on game day, Feb. 7, the gig was apparently the first COVID-19 compliant live music show of its size in the US since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.

She also teamed up with Billy Idol for some pre-game rocking, performing covers of Nine Inch Nails and Bikini Kill at the pre-game show.

Check “Angels Like You” below.

The clip is capped off with a hand-written note from Cyrus where she says that “each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

“Angels Like You” is from Cyrus’ seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts.

Also last year, Cyrus took on Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” at a Backyard Session concert for MTV over the summer; in November, she belted out a Courtney Love-approved version of Hole’s “Doll Parts;” and most recently, she covered Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” during a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert session.

In addition to all this, Cyrus has also teased that a Metallica covers album is on the way, and producer Andrew Watt recently told us the follow up to Plastic Hearts is, too.

