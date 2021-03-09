Search

Discover

NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion announces new $1 million ‘Women On Top’ fund

By NME/Sam Moore • March 09, 2021

The rapper's charitable partnership with Fashion Nova was announced yesterday (March 8) to mark International Women's Day

Megan Thee Stallion has announced ‘Women On Top’, a new $1 million (£723,000) fund to support women in education, business, charity and more.

The Houston rapper confirmed details of the fund, which is being done in partnership with Fashion Nova, yesterday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

Grants, donations and scholarships will be awarded from the $1 million fund throughout March, with the YWCA Houston receiving the first $25,000 (£18,000) grant.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the ‘Women On Top’ initiative and be part of giving $1 million to support women-led businesses and organisations,” Megan said about the fund in an official statement.

“These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

 

FashionNovaCARES is donating $1 MILLION DOLLARS to women owned businesses, female betterment organizations and…

Posted by Fashion Nova on Monday, March 8, 2021

Fashion Nova CEO/founder Richard Saghian added: “At Fashion Nova, women empowerment and ongoing advocacy for diversity and inclusion have always been part of our guiding principles.

“We believe the world will be a better place when all women are provided the opportunity to maximise their potential. This program was created to give women greater advantage as they pursue their passions.”

The ‘Women On Top’ initiative is running in conjunction with Fashion Nova’s ongoing pledge to support various activism and awareness campaigns that are committed to fighting racial inequality.

You can find out more about the ‘Women On Top’ fund by heading here, where nominations for future grants can also be submitted.

Last week Megan launched ‘Hotties Helping Houston’, an initiative raising funds for the rebuilding of her hometown following the recent devastating winter storm in Texas.

The post Megan Thee Stallion announces new $1 million ‘Women On Top’ fund appeared first on NME.

1 1 8
  1. ann.j.cupps
    AnnCupps Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. ann.j.cupps
    AnnCupps Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Jobcash1.com­­­­­
    ...show more
  3. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNCuA Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNCuA
    ...show more
  4. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNCuA Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNCuA
    ...show more
  5. ElizabethBBrown
    ElizabethBrown In 2021, start earning cash from your home and getting paid(500$ to 700$ / hour ) by this job. These are the best online jobs I’ve made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Join it today here.. ———————>>> www.Work43.com
    ...show more
  6. felevancerecq
    felevancerecq Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... >>>>> WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  7. NancyHopkins7
    NancyHopkins7 I bought a brand new BMW after having made $4269 this past one month and just over 14k last 5 week. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 97 BUCKS p/h. I use details from this webpage... See.....>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  8. RosanLarkin
    RosanneLarkin Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck...___ Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.