Anthony Bourdain’s crime novel is being made into a TV series

The second novel by the late US chef, TV presenter and writer Anthony Bourdain has been green-lit for a TV series.

The rights for 1997’s Gone Bamboo have been acquired by producers Webster and Robert Stone (Gone In Sixty Seconds) for a scripted series of the story set on the Caribbean island of St. Martin [via Deadline].

Gone Bamboo follows hedonistic assassin Henry Denard who fails to cap a career-best hit and enlists the help of his skilled wife Helen to finish the job and keep the peace on the island.

In the book’s introduction Bourdain wrote: “I wanted to write a sociopath beach book. I wanted a hero and heroine as lazy, mercenary, lustful and free of redeeming qualities as I sometimes see myself.”

The Stone brothers’ producing credits include Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000), The Conspirator (2010) and The Negotiator (1998).

Bourdain, the Stones told Deadline, wrote Gone Bamboo after spending a year on St. Martin “while trying to redeem his own botched jobs early in his career”.

There are no casting confirmations nor details of a release date for the TV adaptation.

Meanwhile, all 12 seasons of Bourdain’s acclaimed food and travel series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are available to watch on Netflix.

The food and travel series was fronted by the late chef who died in June 2018 at the age of 61. Bourdain took his own life while filming Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, France.

Following his passing, the likes of Iggy Pop, U2 and Pearl Jam all paid tribute to Bourdain, while his friend and collaborator Josh Homme also shared a touching letter that Bourdain once wrote to his daughter.

