Tyler, The Creator debuts new music in Coca Cola advert

Tyler, The Creator has teamed up with Coca Cola to soundtrack the fizzy drinks giant’s latest commercial.

The latest project from the Odd Future leader sees him providing an upbeat soundtrack for the brief clip – which explores the energetic impact of the drink on several different people.

Announcing the collaboration, Tyler wrote on Twitter: “I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =)”.

In a series of follow-up tweets, he clarified that “thats me playing the flute at the beginning,” and “drums are f*cking hard the low end is shaking,” before thanking Coca-Cola for allowing him to have creative freedom on the project.

Describing his efforts, one YouTube user said it sounded “like a hybrid” between his 2015 album ‘Cherry Bomb’ and 2018’s ‘Flower Boy’.

mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =) : https://t.co/0AWijLVsay — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

Tyler’s Coca Cola collab comes after he recently teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for new song ‘Gravity’.

The song, which was produced by DJ Dahi, who has previously worked with Drake and Vampire Weekend, follows the rapper’s recent collaboration with Channel Tres on the single ‘fuego’.

It is the first time Tyler and Faiyaz have worked together and the song is also the Odd Future rapper’s first track of 2021.

