Pete Townshend teases new The Who album post-lockdown: “There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics”

February 22, 2021

"If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start"

The Who‘s Pete Townshend has said he’s ready to record a new album with the band post-lockdown.

The band, who released their last album ‘WHO’ in 2019, this month cancelled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Speaking to The Mirror, Townshend said he’s been working on new music during the pandemic and “wants to make another” record after lockdown if it makes financial sense.

“There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics,” he said, adding: “If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”

The Who's Pete Townshend

Reviewing ‘WHO’, the band’s first album in 13 years, NME wrote: “‘WHO’ either recaptures the band’s root ferocity or explores new territory with style: the smoky tango of ‘She Rocked My World’, with Daltrey growling like Tom Waits on Viagra, or ‘Break The News’, a folk rocker with a contemporary Mumford crunch.

“Keep denying that curtain, boys, we’ll tell you when you finally get old.”

Canceling their upcoming 10-date jaunt around the UK and Ireland, which was due to kick off in Dublin on March 5 and end in Manchester on March 29, Townshend and Roger Daltrey said: “We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows.

“Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow.”

Pete Townshend teases new The Who album post-lockdown: "There's pages and pages of draft lyrics"

