as a 45-year-old in her newly dropped “Puppy and a Truck.”

In the song, Lewis sings:

My 40s are kicking my ass

And handing em to me in a margarita glass….

Like a shot of good luck

I got a puppy and a truck

If you feel like giving up

Shut up

Get a puppy and a truck

Her rippling serenade apace with longing pedal steel exhale her country soul, and her searching for the little joys. Aging may inevitably leave us seeking more to life, yet the vibrance of the new track proves Lewis isn’t slowing down. And we can relax knowing she’ll have a margarita in her hand for the journey.

The track has been a fan favorite throughout her support of Harry Styles on his Love on Tour this year. “Puppy and a Truck” was written by Lewis and produced by Dave Cobb, and is out through Loves Way.

Alongside touring with Styles, Lewis has sprinkled four unlikely, yet exquisite collaborative tracks with Chicago rapper Serengeti throughout the year, “Vroom Vroom,” “GLTR,” “Idiot,” and “Unblu” last December.

Lewis’ most recent record was her 2019 On the Line, following yet another album that displays only her torso bearing a cool outfit on the cover, the 2014 Voyager. If you want to see Lewis on tour this year, lucky for you, you can see her open for Styles as early as tonight at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are only thirteen shows left on his Love on Tour, with Lewis’ final shows as a three-night stint on November 17, 19, and 20 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

SPIN dusted off the archives and republished our February 2006 interview profile of Lewis, The Last Temptation of Jenny, this January.

The post Jenny Lewis Releases New Song ‘Puppy and a Truck’ appeared first on SPIN.