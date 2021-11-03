Courtney Love on ‘Rape Me’ in Succession: ‘I’ve Never Been So Proud’

if you saw this week’s episode of HBO’s hit series based on Rupert Murdoch’s media dynasty, you saw the scene where Kendall Roy interrupted his sister’s town hall speech with “Rape Me” blaring over loudspeakers.

Courtney Love wrote an approving message on her Instagram story:

“I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about. I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this.”

