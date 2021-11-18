With some thorough digging through their archives this year, Aerosmith unearthed a previously unheard 1971 rehearsal recording. They just announced they are releasing the session as a record, Aerosmith — 1971: The Road Starts Hear, set to release on Record Store Day, November 26. As an early treat, the legendary band unveiled the record’s version of “Movin’ Out” today.

Aerosmith — 1971: The Road Starts Hear was recently discovered in the Aerosmith vaults, with its original tape having been untouched for decades. The newly refurbished record was produced by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Steve Berkowitz, and even includes a nascent version of “Dream On.”

The Record Store Day release will offer The Road Starts Hear on vinyl and a limited edition cassette, featuring previously unseen archived photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke.

The newly unarchived recording was made in 1971 with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine by Mark Lehman. Aerosmith does not remember where exactly the recording took place, yet it was one year before the band’s signing with Columbia Records and two years before their iconic, self-titled debut was unleashed into the world.

Aerosmith — 1971: The Road Starts Hear Track List

SIDE A:

1. Intro – Somebody

2. Reefer Head Woman

3. Walkin’ The Dog

SIDE B:

1. Movin’ Out

2. Major Barbara

3. Dream On

4. Mama Kin

The post Aerosmith to Release Unarchived 1971 Rehearsal Recording The Road Starts Hear appeared first on SPIN.