Tom Morello Announces Follow-Up Record The Atlas Underground Flood

Just a month after the release of The Atlas Underground Fire, Tom Morello announced a forthcoming sister record The Atlas Underground Flood. The Rage Against the Machine co-founder has discussed in recent interviews about his various collaborations and song writing sessions that spruced from the pandemic, so a follow-up record truly displays Morello’s creativity surge in the world’s lockdown. The Atlas Underground Flood is out December 3 via Mom + Pop Music, and is available for pre-order.

The 12-track record features a string of all-star collaborators, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, among others.

To prepare us for the album, Morello released three of its tracks today: “Human” (featuring Barns Courtney), “Hard Times” (featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe), and “Raising Hell” (featuring Ben Harper).

“The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” Morello said. “Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Morello is only furthering his genre-bending and eclectic sound, and what his 2018 The Atlas Underground began for his new trilogy.

The Atlas Underground Flood Track List

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)

2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)

9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)

10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)

11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)

12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

