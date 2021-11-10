Travis Scott and Live Nation Sued By Family of 9-Year-Old ‘Fighting For His Life’ From Astroworld Injuries

The family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, an Astroworld attendee, is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation as their child is suffering from brain, lung, liver, and kidney damage, and is in a medically induced coma following what transpired last Friday. ScoreMore, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, and Valle Security are among the others named as defendants.

In paperwork obtained by SPIN, the suit was filed by attorney Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard, following the tragedy that took place during the Friday night concert in Houston last weekend. Ezra was on his father Treston Blount’s shoulders when the deadly crowd surge started at the beginning of Scott’s set at 9 pm., and the two became trapped.

According to the lawsuit, Blount was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” and his severe injuries will alter his “ability to grow and thrive.” The suit blames Blount’s injuries on Scott, Live Nation, and other entities, saying they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives” of all concertgoers, and accuses Scott of gross negligence. Blount’s father is seeking general and exemplary damages, as the suit claims Scott’s negligence directly caused Blount’s “indescribable emotional pain and mental anguish.”

“This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with,” Crump said in a statement today.

The family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Treston Blount created a GoFundMe page for Ezra, to help support his medical bills, writing:

Hi I am Treston Blount I am starting this fundraiser for my son he’s 9 years old his name is Ezra Blount

We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy

This is the latest suit to be filed against Scott and Live Nation following the events that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

