Dashboard Confessional Detail New Record, Release ‘Here’s to Moving On’

For the first time in four years, Dashboard Confessional are releasing a new LP. Chris Carrabba unveiled the album’s first single, “Here’s To Moving On,” today.

All The Truth That I Can Tell is set to release February 25 via Hidden Note Records / AWAL, and is available for pre-order now. A minute-long album trailer was also released today, where Carrabba gives a monologue of discovery: “I found the beauty in accepting that you can’t always be in control over where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever.”

The optimism that fuels Dashboard Confessional’s forthcoming record is ever-so-present in “Here’s To Moving On.”

“I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat,” the Dashboard Confessional singer said in a statement. “Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces – it’s always you.”

Last year, Carrabba was injured in a motorcycle accident, which is likely what he’s alluding to above.

All The Truth That I Can Tell Track List

Burning Heart

Everyone Else Is Just Noise

Here’s To Moving On

The Better of Me

Southbound and Sinking

Sleep In

Me and Mine

Sunshine State

Pain Free in Three Chords

Young

All The Truth That I Can Tell

