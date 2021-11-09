Search

Discover

NEWS

Dashboard Confessional Detail New Record, Release ‘Here’s to Moving On’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 09, 2021

‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ is out next February

For the first time in four years, Dashboard Confessional are releasing a new LP. Chris Carrabba unveiled the album’s first single, “Here’s To Moving On,” today.

All The Truth That I Can Tell is set to release February 25 via Hidden Note Records / AWAL, and is available for pre-order now. A minute-long album trailer was also released today, where Carrabba gives a monologue of discovery: “I found the beauty in accepting that you can’t always be in control over where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever.”

The optimism that fuels Dashboard Confessional’s forthcoming record is ever-so-present in “Here’s To Moving On.”

“I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat,” the Dashboard Confessional singer said in a statement. “Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces – it’s always you.”

Last year, Carrabba was injured in a motorcycle accident, which is likely what he’s alluding to above.

All The Truth That I Can Tell Track List

Burning Heart
Everyone Else Is Just Noise
Here’s To Moving On
The Better of Me
Southbound and Sinking
Sleep In
Me and Mine
Sunshine State
Pain Free in Three Chords
Young
All The Truth That I Can Tell

The post Dashboard Confessional Detail New Record, Release ‘Here’s to Moving On’ appeared first on SPIN.

2 1 4
  1. Boyer487
    Brando Thanks for sharing such great information, I highly appreciate your hard-working skills as the post you published have some great information which is quite beneficial for me, I hope you will post more like that in the future. www.myccpay.net/
    ...show more
  2. AriaAdd
    Aria Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  3. AriaAdd
    Aria Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  4. NiamhBryant
    NiamhBryant I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily. simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing. Try now..................................... www.NewApp1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.