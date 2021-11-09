Dashboard Confessional Detail New Record, Release ‘Here’s to Moving On’

‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ is out next February
For the first time in four years, Dashboard Confessional are releasing a new LP. Chris Carrabba unveiled the album’s first single, “Here’s To Moving On,” today.
All The Truth That I Can Tell is set to release February 25 via Hidden Note Records / AWAL, and is available for pre-order now. A minute-long album trailer was also released today, where Carrabba gives a monologue of discovery: “I found the beauty in accepting that you can’t always be in control over where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever.”
The optimism that fuels Dashboard Confessional’s forthcoming record is ever-so-present in “Here’s To Moving On.”
“I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat,” the Dashboard Confessional singer said in a statement. “Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces – it’s always you.”
Last year, Carrabba was injured in a motorcycle accident, which is likely what he’s alluding to above.
All The Truth That I Can Tell Track List
Burning Heart
Everyone Else Is Just Noise
Here’s To Moving On
The Better of Me
Southbound and Sinking
Sleep In
Me and Mine
Sunshine State
Pain Free in Three Chords
Young
All The Truth That I Can Tell
