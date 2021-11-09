Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Squid Game’ creator confirms a second season is in the works

By NME/Beth Webb • November 09, 2021

"I almost feel like you leave us no choice"

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of Squid Game, has confirmed that a second season is on the way.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the creator told AP News at a red carpet event. “But, I will say that there will indeed be a second season.”

Hwang went on to say that the second season of Netflix’s most successful show is “in the planning process currently”.

“It’s in my head right now,” he said.

 

Netflix is yet to comment on the announcement.

In October, Hwang revealed that the then potential second season of show could focus on the Front Man.

“One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man,” Hwang told The Times. The character in question was the elusive boss who ran the deadly tournament in the show in the first season.

Elsewhere, cast member Wi Ha-joon, who plays policeman Jun Ho in the show, also addressed the possibility of a follow-up.

“My hope is that season two comes out, Jun Ho returns alive, and the story with Jun Ho’s brother is resolved well,” Wi said told Sports Chosun. “I really want Jun Ho to live. But it really can’t be predicted. Only the director knows, [but] I want to live and appear in season two.”

The series has topped Netflix’s TV charts in 94 countries since it launched on September 17.

The post ‘Squid Game’ creator confirms a second season is in the works appeared first on NME.

4 7 4
  1. hoavinh0602
    Mỹ Hạnh [Tổng hợp] Top 5 trang web cá cược bóng đá hợp pháp uy tín nhất tại Việt Nam Link website: dailybongdavn.com/trang-web-ca-cuoc-bong-da-hop-phap-uy-tin-nhat-tai-viet-nam/
    ...show more
  2. AriaAdd
    Aria Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  3. NiamhBryant
    NiamhBryant I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily. simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing. Try now..................................... www.NewApp1.com
    ...show more
  4. James9577
    James Breen Thanks to this article I can learn more. Expand my knowledge and abilities. www.advancedmd.review/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.