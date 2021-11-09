Beach House Announce Eighth Album Once Twice Melody, 2022 Tour Dates

Beach House are set to release their eighth studio album, and have detailed their 2022 headlining tour.

The 18-track record, leading up to its physical release, will be rolled out in four-song chapters, with Chapter 1 coming out tomorrow, November 10, at midnight EST.

Out fully on February 18, 2022, Once Twice Melody is the first album produced entirely by the band, and their first time using a live string ensemble. Each track will receive lyric animations, and all were recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, United Studio in Los Angeles, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore.

The album is available for pre-order via Sub Pop. Its vinyl release will include a limited gold edition 2xLP and a silver edition 2xLP, physical releases on CD and cassette, as well as new t-shirt designs.

The dream-pop group also unveiled their 2022 tour throughout North America and Europe, beginning February 18 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local Friday, November 19, and fans can register for the band’s presale on their website.

Once Twice Melody is Beach House’s first new album in three years, following 2018’s 7.

Once Twice Melody Release Dates and Track List

Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over

Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

Beach House Tour Dates

Fri. Feb. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sat. Feb. 19 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun. Feb. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue. Feb. 22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wed. Feb. 23 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat. Feb. 26 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Sun. Feb. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Tue. Mar. 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed. Mar. 02 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Tue. Mar. 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Wed. Mar. 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Fri. Mar. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

Sun. Mar. 27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Tue. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

Wed. Mar. 30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 01 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

Sat. Apr. 02 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Sun. Apr. 03 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue. Apr. 05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Apr. 06 – Portland, OR – The Keller Auditorium

Fri. Apr. 08 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat. May 21 – Dublin, IE – The National Stadium

Mon. May 23 – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom

Tue. May 24 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Thu. May 26 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. May 28 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

Mon. May 30 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Tue. May 31 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Thu. Jun. 02 – Nimes, FR – Paloma

Sat. Jun. 04 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

Tue. Jun. 07 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Wed. Jun. 08 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Thu. Jun. 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkoner Centre

Fri. Jul. 08 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat. Jul. 09 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Sun. Jul. 10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tue. Jul. 12 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Wed. Jul. 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Fri. Jul. 15 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sat. Jul. 16 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Mon. Jul. 18 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Wed. Jul. 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Fri. Jul. 22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sat. Jul. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun. Jul. 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

