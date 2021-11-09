Beach House Announce Eighth Album Once Twice Melody, 2022 Tour Dates

The upcoming record follows the dream pop band’s 2018 ‘7’
Beach House are set to release their eighth studio album, and have detailed their 2022 headlining tour.
The 18-track record, leading up to its physical release, will be rolled out in four-song chapters, with Chapter 1 coming out tomorrow, November 10, at midnight EST.
Out fully on February 18, 2022, Once Twice Melody is the first album produced entirely by the band, and their first time using a live string ensemble. Each track will receive lyric animations, and all were recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, United Studio in Los Angeles, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore.
The album is available for pre-order via Sub Pop. Its vinyl release will include a limited gold edition 2xLP and a silver edition 2xLP, physical releases on CD and cassette, as well as new t-shirt designs.
The dream-pop group also unveiled their 2022 tour throughout North America and Europe, beginning February 18 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local Friday, November 19, and fans can register for the band’s presale on their website.
Once Twice Melody is Beach House’s first new album in three years, following 2018’s 7.
Once Twice Melody Release Dates and Track List
Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021
1. Once Twice Melody
2. Superstar
3. Pink Funeral
4. Through Me
Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021
5. Runaway
6. ESP
7. New Romance
8. Over and Over
Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022
9. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Beach House Tour Dates
Fri. Feb. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Sat. Feb. 19 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sun. Feb. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue. Feb. 22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Wed. Feb. 23 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Sat. Feb. 26 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Sun. Feb. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
Tue. Mar. 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed. Mar. 02 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Tue. Mar. 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Wed. Mar. 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Fri. Mar. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
Sun. Mar. 27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
Tue. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
Wed. Mar. 30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 01 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
Sat. Apr. 02 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Sun. Apr. 03 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Tue. Apr. 05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed. Apr. 06 – Portland, OR – The Keller Auditorium
Fri. Apr. 08 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Sat. May 21 – Dublin, IE – The National Stadium
Mon. May 23 – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom
Tue. May 24 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
Thu. May 26 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. May 28 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
Mon. May 30 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
Tue. May 31 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia
Thu. Jun. 02 – Nimes, FR – Paloma
Sat. Jun. 04 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
Tue. Jun. 07 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
Wed. Jun. 08 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
Thu. Jun. 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkoner Centre
Fri. Jul. 08 – Richmond, VA – The National
Sat. Jul. 09 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
Sun. Jul. 10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Tue. Jul. 12 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Wed. Jul. 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius
Fri. Jul. 15 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sat. Jul. 16 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Mon. Jul. 18 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Wed. Jul. 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Fri. Jul. 22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sat. Jul. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun. Jul. 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
