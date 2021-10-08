Los Angeles Will Require Full Vaccinations To Attend Indoor Concerts

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

the city of Los Angeles is taking measures to keep it that way.

On Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles City Council voted on and approved a new ordinance that would require people who go to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, movie theaters, and yes, concert venues, to be fully vaccinated. Customers and attendees will have to show proof of vaccination for entry. As of now, New York City and San Francisco have similar laws, which caused some problems with some NBA players.

It will go into effect on November 4, pending Mayor Eric Garcetti’s signing the measure into law.

If businesses don’t abide by the law, they initially face a warning before fines escalate to $1,000 for the second violation, $2,000 for the third and $5,000 for a fourth. The enforcement of this begins on November 29.

Now, the city of Los Angeles requires full vaccination or the proof of a negative COVID test for large-scale events, which is defined as anything with more than 10,000 people.