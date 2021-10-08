Björk Announces California Dates For Cornucopia Tour

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Cornucopia is the first theatrical production by the Icelandic singer that debuted as a residency at The Shed in New York City in the spring of 2019. The performances received high praise, so Icelandic legend is bringing it back. This time, Björk will venture to San Francisco and Los Angeles for a 5-date California-only run in late January and early February of next year.

Back in her home country, she’s also embarking on an intimate, Björk Orchestral tour, featuring her songs performed by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir, and special guests. The Iceland tour will hit four shows this fall in Reykjavík, and the performances will be streamed live online. These shows were initially postponed (along with everything else) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday (October 15), and fans will be able to purchase them on Björk’s website. A portion of the Iceland tour ticket sales will be donated to support woman’s charities worldwide.

2021 Björk Orchestral Tour Dates:

Harpa — Reykjavík, Iceland — October 11, 24, 31, and November 15

2022 Cornucopia Tour Dates:

Shrine Auditorium — Los Angeles, CA — January 26, 29, & February 1

Chase Center — San Francisco, CA — February 5 & 8