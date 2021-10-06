Search

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ season 15 filming officially wraps

By NME/Adam Starkey • October 06, 2021

A release date has yet to be announced

Filming on season 15 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has officially concluded.

A post on the show’s Instagram today (October 5) confirmed filming has wrapped on the season, although there’s no word yet on when it will be released.

The confirmation comes with a shot of the upcoming season posted on creator Rob McElhenney’s account three days prior, where characters Mac, Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) and Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) are seen with some choice looks.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx)

 

The last season of the long-running sitcom concluded in November 2019, with the series renewed for four more seasons back in December.

McElhenney revealed the title of the next season’s first episode earlier this year, called ‘2020: Year In Review’. The episode is written by McElhenney, Day and Howerton.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, McElhenney, who bought football club Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds, said he’s working on making Sir Anthony Hopkins a fan of the club.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”

Along with It’s Always Sunny, McElhenney also stars in Apple TV’s sitcom Mythic Quest, which recently concluded its second season.

