Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Set to Headline Innings Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

returning to Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 26 and 27, 2022.

Featuring 20 bands on two stages, the festival will feature performances by Billy Strings, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, Nothing But Thieves, Caamp, and more. Fitting with its name, Innings fest-goers can also look forward to appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, among others.

More from SPIN:

On the beach and arts park grounds, fans can enjoy food from curated food vendors and take part in fun baseball-related games and activities.

Innings is brought to Arizona by C3 Presents, the same team behind the festival greats of Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Tickets for the Innings Festival are on sale now on the festival’s website.

This is only one of a few festivals that Foo Fighters are taking on next year, as they are currently scheduled to hit Boston Calling next May, and the European Nova Rock and Festival De Nimes in June. Oh, and Dave Grohl’s new book is out today.