‘House Of The Dragon’: watch the first trailer for the ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off

The first trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel show House Of The Dragon has been released.

The 10-episode series will air at an unspecified date in 2022 on HBO Max. It is set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance Of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.

The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

The show is one of six spin-offs currently in the works and includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans among its cast. Watch the trailer in full below.

Last month, the show expanded its ensemble with seven new cast members. Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall (Vikings, Devs), David Horovitch, Graham McTavish (The Witcher, Outlander), Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson (Fleabag), and Gavin Spokes all boarded the series in roles that span different houses and lands familiar to the original Game Of Thrones show.

Earlier this year, Cooke revealed details of her role as Alicent Hightower in the show. Her storyline sees her go up against the House Targaryen for control of the throne.

“She’s very complex and I think people are gonna want to see the worst in her,” Cooke told Collider.

However, she added: “What’s amazing about Game Of Thrones, like we saw in the past series, is that one season, you hate a character, and the next, you absolutely love them and will go to the ends of the earth for them.”

