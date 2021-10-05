Search

Discover

NEWS

Dave Grohl on Altering Nevermind Cover Art: ‘I Have Many Ideas’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • October 05, 2021

The groundbreaking Nirvana record Nevermind celebrated its 30th birthday last month.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Dave Grohl on Altering Nevermind Cover Art: ‘I Have Many Ideas’ appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

5 7 4
  1. LondynAdd
    Londyn I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here For MORE INFO …............. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. LindaGilchrist11
    LindaGilchrist I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started>>> WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  3. LindaGilchrist11
    LindaGilchrist I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started>>> WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  4. DianeIJose
    Diane I get paid more than $90 per hour when working from home with my 2 children. It's not something I'd ever thought I could do, but my best friend earns over ten thousand dollars a month doing this, and she convinced me to do it. There is an endless amount of potential here check the details......☛☛☛ Www.NETCASH1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.