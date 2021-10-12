Watch Billy Corgan Break Out 35-Year-Old Rarities For Acoustic Performance

the tea shop he owns in Chicago — they were billed as “William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990.” For those who struggle with calendars, that means it’s all pre-Gish, and thus before the Billy Corgan that fans have come to know and love over the last three decades both with and without the Smashing Pumpkins (although Corgan and guitarist James Iha technically formed the band and began performing together in 1988).

Described on the official Eventbrite page as “a unique and intimate evening of story and song,” the two weekends made good on their promise of exploring Corgan’s “early years as a musician and songwriter with music written between 1985-1990 when he was a fledgling artist on the way to making his first album.” While some of the tracks may sound familiar to diehard fans, you certainly won’t see any of the tracks that made him a household name as a part of any of the four sets.

Check out the video of Corgan playing “La Dolly Vita” at the final show of the run below.

For more unofficial videos of the event, take a look at polkadotpam on YouTube.