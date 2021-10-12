Bon Iver Share Previously Unreleased Version Of ‘Beth/Rest’

“Beth/Rest (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)” is the closing track on the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of their Grammy-winning sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Listen to it below.

The physical release of Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) will feature a blind embossed version of the original cover art and a personal essay from Phoebe Bridgers, who describes the album as “massive, sprawling, unbelievably complex.” The reissue includes the album’s original tracklist, along with five songs from the band’s AIR Studios session.

In addition to the re-release, Bon Iver also plans to celebrate the milestone with a set of performances at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on Oct. 22nd and 23rd. Get ticket info here.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) is slated for a Jan. 14, 2022 release and will be available on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. Pre-order the album here and see its full tracklist below.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

Perth

Minnesota, W

Holocene

Towers

Michicant

Hinnom, TX

Wash.

Calgary

Lisbon, OH

Beth/Rest

Hinnom, TX (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Wash. (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

I Can’t Make You Love Me (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

Beth/Rest (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)