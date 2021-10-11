Search

Discover

NEWS

Ozzy Osbourne jokes being a “devil worshipper” has helped him avoid COVID

By NME/Daniel Peters • October 11, 2021

“Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

Ozzy Osbourne has joked that devil worship has been the reason he has avoided COVID thus far.

In a statement sent to Metal Hammer, the 72-year-old rock icon provided a brief update about his family’s health over the pandemic.

He noted that while his wife Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne have previously contracted the virus, he has been unaffected by it.

“My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he said. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

Ozzy previously confirmed that he had taken the vaccine in February this year. Last November, he revealed that his weak respiratory health makes him particularly vulnerable to the disease.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked,” he told GQ.

Ozzy Osbourne jokes devil worship helped him avoid COVID-19

Last December, Sharon had tested positive while her talk show The Talk was on hiatus. Her granddaughter Minnie Osbourne contracted the virus in September that year.

In an interview last month, after her departure from The Talk, Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s current battle with Parkinson’s disease. The Black Sabbath frontman made his diagnosis publicly known in January 2020.

“He’s fine, he’s got it under control,” she said. “It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they’re his partners. He misses that life.”

Last month, Ozzy reissued his 1991 album No More Tears as a deluxe reissue that featured a duet between him and the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy.

Ozzy is also busy preparing his next studio album, which is set to feature a cast of guest musicians, including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Metallica.

The post Ozzy Osbourne jokes being a “devil worshipper” has helped him avoid COVID appeared first on NME.

0 4 5
  1. juliakne901
    juliakne901 ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour. See this site---> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. ShirleyLargent11
    ShirleyLargent I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  3. ShirleyLargent11
    ShirleyLargent I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Soi kèo trận đấu giữa Argentina vs Peru ngày 15/10/2021 chính xác nhất Link website: dailybongdavn.com/soi-keo-tran-dau-giua-argentina-vs-peru-ngay-15-10-2021/
    ...show more
  5. GenesisAdd
    Genesis Since I started with my online business, I earn $25 every 15 minutes. It sounds unbelievable but you won’t forgive yourself if you don't check it out. Learn more about it here... Www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.