‘Squid Game’ cast reveal their favourite characters from the show

The cast of Netflix’s Squid Game have revealed who were their personal favorite characters from the series.

In a recent interview with Netflix Korea, the cast of the brutal survival series spoke about the various characters and games from the series while taking on the now-viral ‘Dalgona Challenge’ from the series.

At the beginning of the clip, each actor was handed a piece of Dalgona, a traditional disc-shaped candy made of sugar and baking powder, with Netflix’s logo embossed in the middle. Like the Korean children’s game featured in the series, they were challenged to remove the embossed shape using a needle, without damaging the logo.

During the interview, actors Wi Ha-joon, who played policeman Hwang Jun-ho, and Anupam Tripathi, who portrayed debt-ridden migrant worker Ali, both chose Sang-woo as their favourite character. “I think Sang-woo is the most realistic character,” explained Wi.

“I think I’d have acted like Sang-woo if I was in that position,” Wi added. Meanwhile Tripathi spoke about his admiration for Sang-woo’s perseverance: “I think his determination to go forward through anything is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Heo Sung-tae, who portrayed gang leader Deok-su, and Kim Joo-ryoung, who played the manipulative Han Mi-nyeo pinked Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001, as their favourite. “When we read the scripts, I cried so much because of Il-nam,” Kim shared.

Elsewhere in the clip, the cast also talked about which of the series’ games they felt confident in winning. “‘Red light, green light’,” said Jung Ho-yeon, the model-turned-actress who starred in Squid Game as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. “I’m a model, so I know how to stay still,” Jung explained.

Earlier this week, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he would be open to reprising the story for a second season, but with a new focus. “One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man,” Hwang told The Times. The character in question was the elusive boss who ran the deadly tournament in the show in the first season.

