Stream Taylor Swift’s deluxe edition of ‘Evermore’, featuring two bonus songs

Taylor Swift has put the deluxe edition of her second surprise album, ‘Evermore’, on streaming services.

The 17-track deluxe version of the record, which was previously only available in physical format on vinyl and CD, arrived on streaming services at midnight on January 7 (Thursday).

It contains two bonus songs, ‘Right Where You Left Me’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’, both of which have gotten lyric videos on YouTube. Watch them below:

Stream the deluxe edition of ‘Evermore’ here:

‘Evermore’ arrived in December 2020 as the sister record to Swift’s earlier 2020 LP, ‘Folklore’, with both releases containing production from The National’s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as guest vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

NME gave ‘Evermore’ a five-star review, praising the record for its “experimentation, charm and musical shades”.

“On her second surprise album of the year, Swift pushes the boundaries of her indie reinvention, adding a bit of ‘1989’-era gloss to produce a beacon of hope.”

‘Evermore’, which is Swift’s sixth UK number one album, set a chart record in the UK in December. It made her the first artist since the late David Bowie to get to number one with two different albums in the same calendar year.

