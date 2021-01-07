Search

Discover

NEWS

Stream Taylor Swift’s deluxe edition of ‘Evermore’, featuring two bonus songs

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Caleb Triscari • January 07, 2021

Containing the bonus tracks 'Right Where You Left Me' and 'It’s Time To Go'

Taylor Swift has put the deluxe edition of her second surprise album, ‘Evermore’, on streaming services.

The 17-track deluxe version of the record, which was previously only available in physical format on vinyl and CD, arrived on streaming services at midnight on January 7 (Thursday).

It contains two bonus songs, ‘Right Where You Left Me’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’, both of which have gotten lyric videos on YouTube. Watch them below:

Stream the deluxe edition of ‘Evermore’ here:

‘Evermore’ arrived in December 2020 as the sister record to Swift’s earlier 2020 LP, ‘Folklore’, with both releases containing production from The National’s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as guest vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

NME gave ‘Evermore’ a five-star review, praising the record for its “experimentation, charm and musical shades”.

“On her second surprise album of the year, Swift pushes the boundaries of her indie reinvention, adding a bit of ‘1989’-era gloss to produce a beacon of hope.”

‘Evermore’, which is Swift’s sixth UK number one album, set a chart record in the UK in December. It made her the first artist since the late David Bowie to get to number one with two different albums in the same calendar year.

The post Stream Taylor Swift’s deluxe edition of ‘Evermore’, featuring two bonus songs appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

7 4 14
Load more comments
  1. zara.bell
    ZaraBell I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  2. vacad
    vacad I quit working at shop rite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life. For more details visit.................. www.HomeJob1.com
    ...show more
  3. KattieeLone
    Kattie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMdEm ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  4. GailBaca
    GailBaca I'm making more than $75k by just doing very easy and simple online job from home.Last month my friend sis received $94280 from this work by just giving only 2 to 3 hrs a day.Everybody start earning money online. visit for more details... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. HeleReynolds
    HelenReynolds Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  6. CheriRCarney
    CheriCarney I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...... www.Salary8.Com
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao ngày 9/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-atletico-madrid-vs-athletic-bilbao-09-01-2021/
    ...show more
  8. LydiaaaBennett
    LydiaBennett **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  9. HelenGucc
    Helenaaa Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/c81o7s
    ...show more
  10. sunset.music.you
    Sweven YES MISS SWIFT!!!
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.